 SoftBank targets $21B from T-Mobile stake sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank targets $21B from T-Mobile stake sale

23 JUN 2020

SoftBank Group announced it will offload about 65 per cent of its stake in T-Mobile US for an estimated $21 billion to boost its cash holdings as it braces for additional impact from Covid-19 (coronavirus), which already hit many of its largest investments.

In a statement, the Japanese company said it plans to sell up to 198.3 million shares, with the funds raised to be used to repurchase common stock and the balance to go towards debt redemptions, bond buybacks and increasing cash reserves.

It noted concerns about a second and third wave of Covid-19 left the company believing “it needs to further enhance its cash reserves”.

The company holds a 25 per cent stake in T-Mobile following its merger with Sprint.

SoftBank previously outlined plans to sell JPY4.5 trillion ($42 billion) in assets to reduce debt and buy-back JPY2 trillion worth of shares, after reporting a record net loss of JPY961.6 billion in the year to end-March.

The company said until the T-Mobile funds are used for the planned share repurchase and debt reductions, it may invest them in “highly liquid securities and other instruments, together with other surplus funds”.

As part of its asset sale plan, in May it approved a sale of a 5 per cent stake of its domestic mobile operator valued at JPY310 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank mulls T-Mobile US stake cut

SoftBank forecasts wider loss on WeWork write-off

Japan operators push back iPhone SE release
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association