Home

SmarTone boss ramps up spectrum pressure

09 JUL 2018

INTERVIEW: Anna Yip, CEO of Hong Kong operator SmarTone (pictured), reiterated calls for the government to provide a clearer roadmap for 5G spectrum, suggesting a faster approach will be critical to ensuring the market maintains its position as a “leading technology society”.

Yip’s comments, made to Mobile World Live at the recent MWC Shanghai, follow similar calls made by SmarTone and the territory’s three other major operators at the Hong Kong 5G Industry Forum last month.

In an interview, Yip said SmarTone was in a good position with its 5G preparations with numerous successful trials completed over the past year, but suggested a launch date was dependent on external factors.

“We are very gung ho about this, and our readiness really depends on when the spectrum will be ready from the government,” she said.

Yip added the operator had a very good relationship with regulators and it supported the Hong Kong’s government’s approach to allocating spectrum; which is part based on an administrative procedure and part on a market-based auction.

However, she also cautioned: “We urge the government to allocate spectrum or give us a clearer roadmap, and also have a faster approach for more spectrum coming into the market. It is important to have enough spectrum to continue to be competitive in the market.”

In the interview, Yip also spoke of the advantages of more women entering into the technology sector and drew on her experiences, which has made her successful. Click here to watch

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

