SKT makes smart factory play - Mobile World Live

South Korea operator SK Telecom (SKT) introduced a subscription-based smart factory service running on its 5G network, providing local manufacturing companies with customised big data analysis.

The operator is offering free six-month trials of the cloud-based Metatron Grand View service to 100 companies.

In a statement, SKT said it aims to support small- and medium-sized manufacturers with affordable smart factory capabilities to boost automation and improve operational efficiency, which it noted was particularly important due to Covid-19 (coronavirus).

It said the platform enables companies to quickly deploy services at facilities, while a monthly subscription reduces the initial cost burden. It is also offering customers smart factory operations training and IoT terminal installation.

SKT said Metatron Grand View could boost manufacturing output by “optimising equipment maintenance”, citing a typical 15 per cent reduction in costs and adding AI-based predictive maintenance could extend the lifespan of equipment by more than 20 per cent.

The new service runs on the operator’s Metatron IoT platform