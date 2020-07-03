 SKT makes smart factory play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SKT makes smart factory play

03 JUL 2020

South Korea operator SK Telecom (SKT) introduced a subscription-based smart factory service running on its 5G network, providing local manufacturing companies with customised big data analysis.

The operator is offering free six-month trials of the cloud-based Metatron Grand View service to 100 companies.

In a statement, SKT said it aims to support small- and medium-sized manufacturers with affordable smart factory capabilities to boost automation and improve operational efficiency, which it noted was particularly important due to Covid-19 (coronavirus).

It said the platform enables companies to quickly deploy services at facilities, while a monthly subscription reduces the initial cost burden. It is also offering customers smart factory operations training and IoT terminal installation.

SKT said Metatron Grand View could boost manufacturing output by “optimising equipment maintenance”, citing a typical 15 per cent reduction in costs and adding AI-based predictive maintenance could extend the lifespan of equipment by more than 20 per cent.

The new service runs on the operator’s Metatron IoT platform

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KT chief flags B2B as key operator 5G play

Telstra targets 5G speed bump

SmarTone stands by 5G strategy
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association