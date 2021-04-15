 Shaw hangs buyout pitch on 5G opportunity - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Shaw hangs buyout pitch on 5G opportunity

15 APR 2021

The CEO of Canadian operator Shaw Communications pointed to the necessity of its proposed takeover by domestic rival Rogers Communications to push the full benefits of 5G in the country and rapidly expand connectivity.

In the company’s fiscal Q2 results statement (covering the three months to end-February), Brad Shaw argued it would take significant investment to deliver the full opportunity offered by 5G in Canada, with its proposed takeover cited as a way to help achieve this.

“Under a combined Rogers and Shaw entity, we will enable the scale, assets and capabilities to accelerate unprecedented investment,” he said, noting the combined company would be able to help quickly address a connectivity gap in rural and remote areas of the country.

The comments come a month after the executive appeared alongside his counterpart from Rogers Communications at a parliamentary committee to argue the benefits of the tie-up, with the two pushing the competition benefits.

Following the executives’ appearance in front of the committee, Bloomberg reported comments from Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne claiming the merger could cause “very serious” competition issues.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is currently expected to close in the first half of 2022.

In terms of Shaw Communications’ quarterly performance, it booked a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to CAD217 million ($173.7 million) on revenue of CAD1.4 billion (up 1.8 per cent).

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

2degrees taps Ericsson for 5G RAN, core equipment

China smartphone shipments recovering from Covid

Realme aims to scale up 5G device rollout
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association