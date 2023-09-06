 Saudi giant stc splashes €2.1B on Telefonica stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Operators

Saudi giant stc splashes €2.1B on Telefonica stake

06 SEP 2023
Telefonica's headquarters in Madrid lit up with its logo against the night sky

Saudi Telecom Company (stc) bought a 9.9 per cent interest in Telefonica for €2.1 billion, the Saudi Arabian operator’s latest move to increase investments outside of its home market.

In a statement, stc backed Telefonica’s current leadership and strategy, adding it had no intention of acquiring control or a majority stake in the Spain-based operator group.

Telefonica’s related stock market statement explained stc had bought 4.9 per cent through direct share capital and “financial instruments that provide economic exposure on another 5 per cent”.

The Saudi operator currently has voting rights on the direct share capital, with similar rights on the remainder subject to obtaining approval from regulators.

Figures published on Telefonica’s investor relations portal list Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria as its largest investor, with a near 5 per cent share as of the end of 2022, so the full 9.9 per cent would likely give stc top spot.

The acquisition is part of a strategy to expand stc’s interest in the ICT sector across global markets.

As part of this drive, earlier this year it bought €1.2 billion worth of tower assets in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia from Unitel Group through tower subsidiary Tawal, having already expanded that business into Pakistan.

Mohammed K. A. Al Faisal, chair of stc, said it and Telefonica have much in common, adding “this long-term, significant investment by stc Group is a continuation of our growth strategy, as we invest in vital technology and digital infrastructure sectors across promising markets globally”.

In its disclosure, the Spanish operator cited “stc’s friendly approach and its support for the team management, Telefonica’s strategy and its ability to create value”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association