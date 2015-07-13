Mobily appoints new CEO and CFO

Troubled Saudi operator Mobily made two high-profile appointments to its executive team, naming Ahmad Farroukh (pictured) as CEO and Kais Ben Hamida as CFO.

Commenting on both appointments, Khalifa Al Shamsi, managing director of the Etisalat affiliate, reportedly said: “We have appointed experienced and dedicated financial veterans. They have a proven track record of success in managing large businesses in complex and challenging environments.”

Farroukh served as CEO of MTN’s South African business since 2014, before resigning last week, reportedly due to “family and personal reasons”. He will assume his new position at Mobily immediately

Mobily removed previous CEO Khaled-al-Kaf in February this year, following his suspension in November over accounting errors at the company.

In a statement, Mobily said Farroukh brings over “30 years international business experience across the Middle East, Africa, North America and Europe to his new role”. He held numerous roles at MTN Group, before heading up its South African business, and had stints at both KPMG and Deloitte.

New CFO Ben Hamida joins Mobily from Egyptian operator Mobinil, where he served as CFO since 2011. Mobily said Ben Hamida comes to the company with “over 20 years of international finance and business experience”.

After starting his career at the World Bank, Ben Hamida also held roles at Orange in key positions relating to M&A and business development.