 Samsung aims to take foldables mainstream, ups profit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung aims to take foldables mainstream, ups profit

29 JUL 2021

Samsung Electronics tipped the smartphone market to recover to 2019 levels during H2 despite continued supply chain issues, as it revealed targets to take the fledgling foldables segment mainstream and expand its mass-market 5G options.

In its Q2 results statement, the electronics giant noted its earnings from smartphones during the quarter had been hampered by weak seasonality alongside a resurgence of Covid-19 (coronavirus) related issues.

As with other electronics companies, it suffered chip supply issues, but also had production disruptions at one of its major factories in Vietnam.

However, Samsung’s mobile unit was bullish on the second half of the year, pointing to an aim to “solidify leadership in premium segment” by bolstering its foldable range and continuing to push its Galaxy flagships.

In the electronic giant’s broader business, which comprises a range of consumer devices, components and other electronics, it booked an expected increase in earnings for Q2.

Samsung made a net profit of KRW9.6 trillion ($8.4 billion), up from KRW5.6 trillion in Q2 2020. Revenue was KRW63.7 trillion, a 20 per cent increase.

Revenue from its mobile segment increased 8 per cent to KRW21.4 trillion, though improvements here were outstripped by big increases in its consumer electronics (which excludes mobile and IT) and semiconductor segments.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Digi books revenue, ARPU gains

Dtac posts continued revenue, sub gains

Grameenphone financials rebound
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association