Samsung touts “new normal” of connected products; unveils wearables trio

LIVE FROM IFA2017, BERLIN: Samsung used its IFA press event to push its innovations in the smartphone sector and beyond, stating its presence across mobile, entertainment and home appliances means it can work on a scale that is “nothing short of incredible”.

Commenting on Samsung’s IFA theme of “new normal”, CMO David Lowes (pictured) described this as “simple innovations that change aspects of your life in ways you couldn’t have anticipated, but then couldn’t live without”.

These developments, he continued, are based around three central components: “craftsmanship without compromise”; “clever connectivity” – technology that is open, and works together; and “championing the impossible” – asking the question “what if”?

With Samsung having unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, Note8, at a dedicated event last week, IFA gave a chance for the company to highlight other new products from across its businesses.

IoT control

The company announced a trio of new wearables: Gear Sport, a “sleek and versatile fitness-focused smartwatch that is water resistant” and set to go head-to-head with Fitbit’s newly-announced Ionic; Gear Fit2 Pro, an upgraded GPS sports band with smart features; and Gear IconX, a second generation of the company’s cord-free earbuds.

As part of its ecosystem story, Samsung said Gear Sport can control Samsung IoT-enabled devices, act as a remote control for a PowerPoint presentation or Gear VR headset, and pay for goods using NFC. IconX uses its Bixby voice assistant.

Also showcased was a 43-inch version of its The Frame television, joining larger 55-inch and 65-inch siblings; and QuickDrive washing machine technology, which the vendor said cuts washing time in half and energy use by 20 per cent.

Samsung announced plans to expand the voice capabilities of its Family Hub refrigerator across Europe this year, with English, German, French and Italian languages. Family Hub will also be integrated with Samsung Connect, to enable users to control IoT-ready smart appliances regardless of operating system.

The vendor also said it is the first in the industry to receive Open Connectivity Foundation certification for its smart TVs, Family Hub refrigerators and air conditioners, and intends to expand this across all of its home appliances throughout the year.