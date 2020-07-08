Samsung stands by Galaxy launch schedule - Mobile World Live

Samsung pushed ahead with plans to launch its next range of Galaxy devices, apparently shrugging off expectations of Covid-19 (coronavirus)-related supply-chain problems which reportedly could cause delays in launches by key rivals.

In a statement, the Korean vendor said it will hold its annual Unpacked event on 5 August, albeit as a virtual programme rather than its usual glitzy in-person launch.

The Korea Herald tipped the vendor to be lining up its next flagship Galaxy Note; a 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip; Galaxy Watch 3; and Galaxy Buds Live.

A second iteration of the Galaxy Fold was also tipped, however the newspaper previously reported the foldable was going to be launched earlier this year, when Samsung instead unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip.

In March, the manufacturer and rival LG Electronics, were forced to shut factories due to the spread of Covid-19 in South Korea.

Samsung’s plan to press ahead with its event comes after Broadcom, a major Apple semiconductor supplier, added fuel to speculation the iPhone maker could delay the launch of its next new models.