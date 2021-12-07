 Samsung restructures mobile, consumer units - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung restructures mobile, consumer units

07 DEC 2021
Samsung

Samsung Electronics unveiled a massive shake-up of its leadership team and the merger of its mobile division with the wider consumer business, as it seeks to improve synergies and accelerate product development.

In a statement, the electronics giant announced the new structure combining its former IT and Mobile Communications and Consumer Electronics businesses into a single unit known as its SET Division.

Leading the SET Division will be newly-promoted vice chairman and co-CEO of Samsung Electronics Jong-Hee Han. Previously the executive was head of the electronics giant’s visual display business, a role he will continue in tandem with his new responsibilities.

Among the many other management changes, CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics Kye Hyun Kyung becomes fellow co-CEO of the Electronics business and will also head-up its semiconductor-focused DS Division.

Alongside new co-CEOs, Samsung Electronics appointed a new CFO, Hark Kyu Park, who was previously head of corporate management office in its semiconductor division.

Current CFO Choi Yoon-ho was reported by The Korea Herald to be set to become CEO of Samsung’s SDI battery division.

In a translated statement detailing the rationale for the creation of the SET Division, Samsung noted the combined unit would allow it to create differentiated products and services focused on customer experience.

It added the new management team would “lead change” in the face of “intensifying global competition”.

The company expects to announce further executive reshuffles and restructuring in 2022.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung unfolds latest premium offering

Samsung unveils compact wearable chip

Samsung invertirá otros 28.000 millones de euros en chips lógicos
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association