 Samsung pulls latest flagship out the bag
Home

Samsung pulls latest flagship out the bag

02 FEB 2023

Samsung spotlighted a trio of flagship models in the S23 series during its Galaxy Unpacked event, all sporting a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which it stated delivers enhanced gaming performance, and upgraded camera specs.

The series comprises the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, 6.6-inch S23 Plus and 6.8-inch S23 Ultra, all featuring slightly larger batteries than the Galaxy S22 range.

In a press announcement, TM Roh, head of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience business, said: “We’re on a mission to re-define peak performance by bringing together powerful, lasting innovations and sustainability.”

The models come in phantom black, cream, green and lavender, and will be available from 17 February. Galaxy S23 pricing starts at $799, the S23 Plus at $999 and the Ultra $1,199.

Jeff Fieldhack, a research director at Counterpoint Research, stated the Snapdragon Mobile Platform for Galaxy is optimised for gaming and high performance, delivering 40 per cent faster graphics and AI performance, and 20 per cent longer battery life than Samsung’s previous flagship.

In July 2022, Samsung and Qualcomm extended a partnership which allowed the device maker to offer exclusive Snapdragon-powered Galaxy devices until 2030.

Samsung moved to a single chipset vendor with the S23: previous Galaxy S series models ran on either Snapdragon or in-house Exynos chips.

Fieldhack noted much of the differentiation in the new models is around improved photography and video capabilities, with upgraded selfie cameras and support for 8k video.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 200MP adaptive pixel sensor and an embedded S Pen 2.

Device cases are made of 80 per cent recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the screens contain 22 per cent recycled glass and various components including the S Pen casing are made from 20 per cent recycled plastic, Counterpoint Research stated.

Research director Tarun Pathak said the S23 series is a strong contender to fuel Samsung gains in the premium segment.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

