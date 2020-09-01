Samsung pitches $2K 5G foldable on user features - Mobile World Live

Samsung unveiled the full specs of its ultra high-end Galaxy Z Fold2, promoting improvements in switching content between screens and the ability to better angle the flexible screen for viewing video.

Having already announced details of the device’s 6.2-inch outer and 7.6-inch main displays, and 5G-capable Snapdragon 865 Plus processor at its main Galaxy Unpacked event last month, Samsung made a short video presentation to release the full specs and availability.

Among the improvements highlighted were a Flex Mode allowing the phone to be held in a number of positions between fully opened and closed, a feature Samsung claimed improves image capture, video call experiences and watching content.

It also showcased improved switching between screens and various UI changes compared with its previous foldables. These included features designed for apps optimised for multitasking on the foldable form-factor from Microsoft and Google.

The handset itself is available in either Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze, with customers able to choose silver, gold, red or blue metallic colour options for the hinge. It features 10MP cameras on the cover and front, alongside a trio of 12MP modules on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 runs a 64-bit octacore processor, has 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 4500mAh dual battery and comes with Android 10.

Orders opened today (1 September) in selected markets with the device retailing at $1,999. Shipping begins on 18 September.