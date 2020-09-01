 Samsung pitches $2K 5G foldable on user features - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung pitches $2K 5G foldable on user features

01 SEP 2020

Samsung unveiled the full specs of its ultra high-end Galaxy Z Fold2, promoting improvements in switching content between screens and the ability to better angle the flexible screen for viewing video.

Having already announced details of the device’s 6.2-inch outer and 7.6-inch main displays, and 5G-capable Snapdragon 865 Plus processor at its main Galaxy Unpacked event last month, Samsung made a short video presentation to release the full specs and availability.

Among the improvements highlighted were a Flex Mode allowing the phone to be held in a number of positions between fully opened and closed, a feature Samsung claimed improves image capture, video call experiences and watching content.

It also showcased improved switching between screens and various UI changes compared with its previous foldables. These included features designed for apps optimised for multitasking on the foldable form-factor from Microsoft and Google.

The handset itself is available in either Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze, with customers able to choose silver, gold, red or blue metallic colour options for the hinge. It features 10MP cameras on the cover and front, alongside a trio of 12MP modules on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 runs a 64-bit octacore processor, has 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 4500mAh dual battery and comes with Android 10.

Orders opened today (1 September) in selected markets with the device retailing at $1,999. Shipping begins on 18 September.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telefonica launches 5G in Spain, sets coverage target

Malaysia stock exchange seeks 5G action

High-precision 5G whitebox solutions make COTS-based open virtual RAN viable
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association