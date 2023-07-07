 Samsung braced for more profit woe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung braced for more profit woe

07 JUL 2023
Samsung

Samsung Electronics estimated profitability would plummet for a second consecutive quarter in Q2, impacted by weak global demand and declining memory prices as inventories build.

The smartphone giant expects operating profit to drop from KRW14.1 trillion ($10.8 billion) in Q2 2022 to KRW600 billion and revenue to fall 22.3 per cent to KRW60 trillion.

Samsung’s operating profit forecast matches its guidance for Q1.

It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on 27 July.

TrendForce noted following significant production reductions by US and South Korean manufacturers in May, some suppliers have increased NAND flash wafer prices.

The research outfit predicts a market shift in June, reversing a trend of decreases since May 2022, which could mean the worst is over Samsung’s chip business.

Samsung’s Q1 net profit dropped to KRW1.6 trillion and revenue 18 per cent to KRW63.8 trillion. At the time, it warned smartphone shipments and ASPs would fall in Q2 but forecast a rebound in the second half.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung, Naver Cloud construct private 5G plan

Samsung forecasts profit dive, cuts chip output

Docomo agrees patent deal with Samsung
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association