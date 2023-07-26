Samsung bolsters foldable range

Samsung unveiled its next generation of foldable smartphones, promoting the devices on upgrades to screens and hinges, with the fresh Flip touted as having usability improvements offered by a larger external display than its current model.

At Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, the vendor presented its forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, alongside additions to its tablet and smartwatch ranges.

It noted a key upgrade to the clamshell-style foldable was a much larger external screen for notifications on the Flip5 compared to the Flip4, with the display expanded to cover a large part of one side of the device and measuring 3.4-inches.

Uses cited for the so-called Flex Window include being able to view images being taken by the cameras located above it in real time, and displaying tickets, boarding passes and other documents stored in Samsung’s Wallet app.

The Fold5 is being promoted as the manufacturer’s lightest larger foldable to date, with more powerful hardware than previous editions.

Samsung claimed it had improved the durability of folding screens and introduced a new hinge system to make the upcoming generation more robust than predecessors.

Specs

Both new handsets run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Flip5 has a 3700mAh battery, 6.7-inch screen when unfolded and a dual rear camera system with a main unit of 12MP.

The Fold5 has a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded and 6.2-inch cover screen, 4400mAh battery and triple exterior camera system with the main unit 50MP.

Both devices go on sale in selected markets on 11 August. The Fold5 is priced at $1,799 and Flip5 at $999, the same price points as the previous generation at launch.

The new range comprise the fifth generation in Samsung’s foldable range and the fourth version of flip. They replace models unveiled in August 2022.

Other devices presented at its latest Unpacked include upgrades to its wearables with the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets.