English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung bends the rules on display tech

07 NOV 2018

Samsung took the wraps off a new flexible display technology it said will allow it to launch devices with foldable, rollable and even stretchable screens in the near future.

On stage at its annual developer conference, Samsung showcased its Infinity Flex Display with a prototype foldable device, which functions as a smartphone when closed and a 7.3-inch tablet when open.

Rather than rigid glass, the display combines a new bendable composite polymer screen with a flexible adhesive which can stand up to repeated folding. Samsung also reduced the thickness of the polarising layer of the screen, which filters external light to reduce glare, by 45 per cent to produce a thinner display more compatible with a folding form factor.

Justin Denison, Samsung’s SVP of mobile product marketing, touted the innovation as “the biggest leap forward in mobile display technology in the last decade”, adding it will “reinvent the mobile experience”.

Denison said Samsung will be able to begin mass production of the flexible display in the “coming months”, but the company kept quiet on an exact launch date of a commercial device featuring the tech. However, reports point to a release early in 2019.

New interface
Alongside the display technology, Samsung unveiled a new user interface called One UI, which includes support for the new foldable phone design.

Denison noted One UI will work across both displays on the device; provide app continuity across the closed and open positions; and allow users to run up to three apps side-by-side through a new multi-active window feature.

Samsung said it is also working with Google to ensure Android support for foldable display designs.

One UI’s other updates include redesigned app icons; a regrouped settings menu; a streamlined design that removes superfluous information from the screen; and a broader shift across apps to bring touch controls closer to the bottom of the screen and nearer to the user’s thumb. Samsung will also let users choose from a number of coloured background themes.

The UI will be offered as a beta programme for developers in the US, Germany and South Korea starting this month to fine-tune the system ahead of a scheduled commercial release in January 2019.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Samsung seeks broad developer backing for Bixby

Google expands on Samsung folding screen work

Vendors seek wins in shrinking tablet market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association