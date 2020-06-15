 Safaricom confirms Ethiopia move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Safaricom confirms Ethiopia move

15 JUN 2020

Safaricom formally entered the race to grasp one of two mobile licences set to be issued by Ethiopian authorities, teaming with two undisclosed partners for the bid, business newspaper The Standard reported.

In an interview with the publication, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa confirmed the long-speculated news the company would attempt to enter Ethiopia when the market opened to outside investors for the first time.

Ndegwa said an expression of interest had been filed with authorities. A decision is expected to be made on licensees in 2021, a year later than planned due to delays related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The executive did not reveal the identity of Safaricom’s partners in the move, though parent company Vodacom has regularly been speculated as a likely backer.

During April, the Ethiopia Communications Authority consulted on rules for new entrants as it progressed with a plan to break the monopoly of state-owned Ethio Telecom.

In addition to issuing two new licences to international telecommunications companies, it also has provisional plans to offer stakes in Ethio Telecom to outside investors.

Aside from Safaricom and other Vodafone Group affiliates, several other major players with large footprints in Africa have been linked with a bid including MTN Group and Orange.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Safaricom, Visa strike m-Pesa digital development deal

Ethiopia consults on telecoms licensing rules

Tigo Tanzania inks multi-market remittance deals
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association