English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Roborace CEO sees AI racer fuelling self-driving future

29 MAR 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Roborace CEO Denis Sverdlov (pictured) is banking on the old adage ‘racing improves the breed’ to prepare the technology, and people, required to deliver fully autonomous vehicles.

The company unveiled its self-driving, electrically powered, Robocar at Mobile World Congress.

Sverdlov told Mobile World Live the company is preparing to unleash the car at forthcoming rounds of the Formula E championship, explaining the autonomous racers will assist in future development of self-driving vehicles both in terms of the technology used, and in preparing people for the day such vehicles appear on public highways.

“We all believe that the future of the automotive industry is going to be driverless, electric and connected,” he said in an interview.

Sverdlov remained bullish even when quizzed about a crash by one of the company’s Devbot cars during the first ‘race’ between two of the Roborace prototype vehicles.

Indeed, he argued the smash is exactly why the company is using racing as a proving ground for self-driving technology.

“You do something very advanced and brave and sometimes it doesn’t work the way you plan it,” he said, adding the race track is a place “you can test without the fear of failure.”

The Robocar unveiled during Congress features common hardware, meaning the balance of success for teams competing in races lies in how they develop software covering elements including strategy and collision avoidance.

Watch the full video interview here.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

“Animalistic” Robocar designed to stir the soul

Feature: MWC17 Day 2

Roborace to give connected vehicles a boost
MWC17

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association