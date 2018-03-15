Retailers without a mobile strategy “in big trouble”

INTERVIEW: Retailers with a clear mobile strategy are seeing this reflected in their earnings whereas those which don’t are “in big trouble”, App Annie CEO Bertrand Schmitt (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

“Consumers love e-commerce and they love m-commerce even more. At this stage you better have a very strong mobile strategy if you are in retail,” he said, pointing to Amazon and Alibaba as examples of success stories.

He also touted UK retailer Asos’ mobile strategy: the company’s mobile app is number three in App Annie’s ranking of the country’s retail apps

“They have done a great job of creating a great consumer experience and are being rewarded for it through a significant increase in revenue year-over-year,” Schmitt said.

Asos generated double-digit growth for the first time in 2017, at a time when UK retailers are struggling, he noted.

Schmitt also gave a sneak peak into an app monetisation report the company will publish in April, revealing consumers spent $86 billion in app stores during 2017, a 100 per cent rise on spending in 2015.

