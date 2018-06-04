Reliance Jio initiates search for AI talent

Reliance Jio commenced a recruitment drive to create a new team focused on developing artificial intelligence (AI), as the company ramps its efforts around the technology.

Indian publication Livemint reported Akash Ambani, the son of Reliance Jio’s billionaire owner Mukesh Ambani (pictured), has hired a “few senior people” who will build an AI team which he will head up.

The company will set up the team, which will have a remit of working on AI-based use cases for the telecoms operator, and developing machine learning and blockchain, in either Bengaluru or Hyderabad.

India’s newest operator Reliance Jio sparked a price war in India after offering free voice and data services for a limited period following its launch in September 2016. In May, the operator revealed it had signed up 200 million subscribers and achieved 99 per cent population coverage with its LTE network.

Around the same time, the company also made an official splash in the field of AI with the launch of Jio Interact, a platform based on the technology designed to promote movies and increase brand engagement.

The company has also indicated in the past it believes technologies including blockchain will help with the development of 5G and IoT and so assist it in moving to its next phase of growth.

Akash Ambani said at an event in January AI was “becoming one of the mainstream technologies and voice assistance, recognition and command are growing on a daily basis in terms of usage”.

Livemint noted Reliance Jio’s rival Bharti Airtel has also stepped up its focus on AI development in recent months.