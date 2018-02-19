English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Reliance Industries heads $9.3B digital investment

19 FEB 2018

Reliance Industries will spearhead an effort to invest INR600 billion ($9.3 billion) in digital services across the Indian state of Maharashtra, alongside more than 20 global technology companies including Nokia and Cisco.

Making the announcement at an investor summit in the region, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (pictured) said the company and its global partners would make the investment to set up the country’s “first integrated digital industrial area”.

Ambani did not provide any specifics, such as the location of the effort or when it will begin, but did state the company received a strong response from potential partners about the project, The Economic Times reported. More than 20 global companies, including Nokia, Cisco, Siemens, Dell, HP and Nvidia, have agreed to invest.

“When we contacted globally reputed technology companies to participate in this initiative, we received an instant and enthusiastic response,” Ambani said.

Media reports in India added the project will focus on addressing socio-economic problems faced by Maharashtra, and Ambani is aiming to ensure India makes faster advancements than China in the manufacturing sector by adopting a digital services-led approach. Reliance Industries’-owned mobile operator Reliance Jio, which launched in the country in late 2016, will also be used to connect schools, hospitals and other institutions as part of the effort.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Tele2, Nokia ink IoT alliance

Nokia details Digital Health review; further job cuts

Xiaomi brings Redmi Note 5 to India
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association