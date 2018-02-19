Reliance Industries heads $9.3B digital investment

Reliance Industries will spearhead an effort to invest INR600 billion ($9.3 billion) in digital services across the Indian state of Maharashtra, alongside more than 20 global technology companies including Nokia and Cisco.

Making the announcement at an investor summit in the region, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (pictured) said the company and its global partners would make the investment to set up the country’s “first integrated digital industrial area”.

Ambani did not provide any specifics, such as the location of the effort or when it will begin, but did state the company received a strong response from potential partners about the project, The Economic Times reported. More than 20 global companies, including Nokia, Cisco, Siemens, Dell, HP and Nvidia, have agreed to invest.

“When we contacted globally reputed technology companies to participate in this initiative, we received an instant and enthusiastic response,” Ambani said.

Media reports in India added the project will focus on addressing socio-economic problems faced by Maharashtra, and Ambani is aiming to ensure India makes faster advancements than China in the manufacturing sector by adopting a digital services-led approach. Reliance Industries’-owned mobile operator Reliance Jio, which launched in the country in late 2016, will also be used to connect schools, hospitals and other institutions as part of the effort.