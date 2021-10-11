 Open RAN stacks up for Rakuten Symphony
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Rakuten makes note of Symphony benefits

11 OCT 2021

Azita Arvani, GM of Rakuten Mobile Americas, explained to the Wireless Industry Association’s Connect (X) conference how the Japanese operator plans to deploy open RAN for other operators through its Symphony business unit, claiming its experience can be employed by others to save time and money.

The executive highlighted the financial benefits of Rakuten’s open RAN platform, claiming the cost of its mmWave base station is now equivalent to a Wi-Fi access point. Rakuten’s custom poles and radio antenna units are 40 per cent less expensive to deploy than traditional rooftop mounts, Arvani said.

The executive then outlined the Rakuten software stack, highlighting the closed loop automation and noting the software enables it to bring new 5G sites online within four minutes.

Arvani said Rakuten can now light 1,300 base stations per week in Japan and has 30,000 currently online.

Arvani described the unified cloud, network functions and intelligent operations layers of the stack as elements already in place and available to third parties through Rakuten Symphony. The digital experience and internet/ecosystem services layers are still in development, she explained.

The goal is to ultimately create a “telco app store”, Arvani noted, echoing an objective expressed by equipment vendors in the open RAN space.

Success in Japan
After launching a greenfield open RAN network in Japan, Rakuten is now commercialising its platform for others, with German operator 1&1 on board as its first customer.

Arvani noted networks metrics company OpenSignal ranked Rakuten ahead of competitors based on network speeds, customer experience and voice application performance.

A partnership with AST Space Mobile has the potential to enable Rakuten to offer 100 per cent geographic coverage in Japan, Arvani added.

Arvani predicted a plan to buy open RAN vendor Altiostar will assure access to dozens of patents and hundreds of developers.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Rakuten CTO vows partnering remains vital

Rakuten Mobile hails B2B traction

Rakuten targets cost-cutting with Cisco IPv6 kit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association