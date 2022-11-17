Qualcomm ups push for slice of metaverse ecosystem

Qualcomm revealed its latest AR chipset developed for use in smart glasses, which it claims will aid in the creation of wearables able to be used comfortably for extended periods of time.

At the company’s Snapdragon Summit 2022, it unveiled the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform, its latest product designed to grasp a piece of the nascent metaverse and spatial computing ecosystem.

Among the devicemakers using the chipset in product development are Oppo, LG Electronics, Lenovo, Xiaomi and Nreal.

Qualcomm claims the platform, which has been purpose built for head-worn AR devices, achieves 2.2-times the AI performance and consumes half the power than its previous offering for the segment.

The company notes it also takes up a smaller area on the glasses, aiding the creation of more usable wearables for enterprises and consumers by making them lighter and “sleek”.

“With the technical and physical requirements for VR/MR and AR diverging, Snapdragon AR2 represents another metaverse-defining platform in our XR portfolio to help our OEM partners revolutionise AR glasses,” Qualcomm VP for XR product management Hugo Swart stated.

Alongside the new AR glasses platform, the chipmaker announced its latest Bluetooth audio chips, the Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 Sound Platform and the Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 Sound Platform.