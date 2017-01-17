English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Qualcomm tips 5G to deeply impact global economy

17 JAN 2017
ss-5g-3

Qualcomm said 5G will “catapult mobile into the exclusive realm of general purpose technologies”, providing a foundation for innovation and driving new industries.

Examples of other general purpose technologies cited include electricity, rail systems, vehicles and the internet, which have led to significant, and sometimes disruptive, changes to industries and economies.

Marking the launch of its 5G Economy report, Qualcomm said the 5G value chain itself will generate up to $3.5 trillion in revenue in 2035 and deliver as many as 22 million jobs. In addition, the economic benefits of 5G across industries including retail, education, transportation and entertainment “could produce up to $12.3 trillion worth of goods and services enabled by 5G”.

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf used some of these figures earlier this month, in a keynote at CES 2017.

Alongside the economic study, Qualcomm said “business decision makers and opinion leaders” believe 5G will bring “widespread benefits for society and the economy overall”, with more than 90 per cent believing 5G will enable new products, services and use cases which have not yet been invented.

The company worked with IHS Markit, PSB and economist David Teece on its research.

Teece said: “I’ve spent many years studying the impact of general purposes technologies, and it’s clear that 5G will propel mobile into that category, assuring the technology’s long-term impact on society and continued growth for decades.”

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

China Mobile teams with Ericsson in IoT push

Singtel launches nationwide LTE-A service

Brazil regulator awaits global accord on 5G standards

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association