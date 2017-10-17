Qualcomm aims to thrive on growing band complexity

LIVE FROM QUALCOMM 4G/5G SUMMIT, HONG KONG: Qualcomm stressed the need to cope with increasing spectrum band complexity resulting from soaring demand for bandwidth, as the chipset giant claimed a world first for its 5G-ready chipset, detailed a new trial with Verizon Wireless and beefed up its RF front end.

In a keynote session this morning, Qualcomm EVP Cristiano Amon (pictured) said matching increased bandwidth demand requires more spectrum across multiple bands, which means the industry must deal with increasing band complexity.

The pressure to use more bands means the industry must throw the spectrum harmonisation rulebook out: a challenge Amon said Qualcomm relishes “because it allows us to push the boundaries of technologies in how we can maintain the great economies of scale with 5G.”

Early 4G started with about 16 bands to give a device worldwide coverage. As LTE developed with carrier aggregation, the number increased to 49. Now with various combinations of carrier aggregation the number of bands can run into the thousands, Amon said: “When we go to 5G, that’s going to go to 10,000.”

The executive noted there is a lot of scepticism about incorporating 5G New Radio (NR) in a smartphone form factor by 2019: “We are working with the ecosystem to solve the 5G NR problems…and plan to have mmWave in a smartphone form factor.”

With its 5G NR reference design, it is working on a number of band combinations, including mmWave and sub-6GHz, and will take it to the field in 2018.

Amon noted it’s not a choice between sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum: it’s actually about both. Sub-6GHz sites, macro or pico cells, support multi-Gb LTE networks and mmWave allows operators to build a more dense network.

Announcements

Qualcomm announced a number of developments related to Amon’s presentation on the opening day of the summit.

The company claimed it made the world’s first data connection on its X50 5G-ready modem chipset for mobile devices, achieving gigabit speeds in the 28GHz mmWave band during a trial at its US headquarters.

It also announced plans to conduct 5G NR field trials in partnership with US-based Verizon and Novatel Wireless using mmWave spectrum. The companies will initially focus on achieving multi-Gb/s data rates in the 28GHz and 39GHz spectrum bands, and long term aim to deliver a common 5G NR mmWave technology platform covering mobile and home broadband access.

In addition, Qualcomm detailed additions made to its RF front-end portfolio it said will enable the range to be used in devices operating in 600MHz spectrum. The company stated the additions will enable OEMs to swiftly build devices compatible with Band 71, a low frequency 600MHz band. Qualcomm noted T-Mobile US is already developing network capabilities for the band, and compatible smartphones using its Snapdragon Mobile Platform are available.