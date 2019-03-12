 Qualcomm predicts rapid spread of mmWave 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm predicts rapid spread of mmWave 5G

12 MAR 2019

INTERVIEW: Durga Malladi, SVP and GM of Qualcomm (pictured), predicted the use of mmWave spectrum for 5G would quickly spread beyond initial deployments in North America to include launches in Asia and Europe.

US operators have led the charge on mmWave, with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US all incorporating high-frequency bands into their 5G plans. Malladi said these early rollouts will be “closely watched” as operators elsewhere prepare for their own launches.

“In 2019 we anticipate that mmWave technology will start coming up in other parts of world,” he said pointing to South Korea and Japan as likely early adopters in Asia. “Even in Europe we see some regions where initial allocation of 5G spectrum is mmWave-centric, so we’ll start seeing launches over there as well.”

Heading into 2020, Malladi said mmWave will “become even more mainstream in other regions”.

The executive acknowledged there have hitherto been “lots of doubts” about whether mmWave and 5G technologies are “ready for prime time”, but added the industry conversation is shifting focus.

“We believe that we’ve kind of gone past those sorts of questions and the questions are now in terms of how fast can we get into the market, what’s traction going to look like and how’s the user experience going to change as they migrate from 4G to 5G devices.”

As operators look to encourage users to upgrade to 5G devices, Malladi said the main selling points will be significantly faster average (as opposed to peak) and edge data rates, and much lower latency.

More on Malladi’s views on the 5G landscape can be found here.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Comcast plays down FWA threat

AT&T CFO backs enterprise to lead 5G charge

Spark claims a first in 5G cars
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association