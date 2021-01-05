 Qualcomm names new CEO as Mollenkopf steps down - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm names new CEO as Mollenkopf steps down

05 JAN 2021

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf will step down from his role at the end of June 2021 after seven years at the helm, with current president Cristiano Amon (pictured) chosen as his replacement.

In a statement, Qualcomm said Mollenkopf had decided to retire following 26 years at the company, serving as CEO since March 2014. He will continue as a strategic advisor for an unspecified period of time.

The board said it had unanimously selected Amon to be his successor, effective 30 June, who himself has been at Qualcomm since 1995 and has served as president since January 2018.

In his departing statement, Mollenkopf said he leaves the company as the “world’s leader in wireless technologies”, and it was now the right time to step down and hand Amon the reins, to “preside over what I see as the single largest opportunity in the company’s history”.

Mollenkopf highlighted that his successor had “spearheaded the development of our 5G strategy, including its acceleration, industry-leading technology roadmap and global rollout”.

Clear choice
Also commenting, Mark McLaughlin, chair of Qualcomm’s board of directors, said Mollenkopf had been integral in creating immense value for shareholders and inventing key technologies throughout his tenure, while adding Amon was the clear choice as the next chief.

As president, Amon has been responsible for Qualcomm’s semiconductor business, which includes mobile, automotive, RF Front End and IoT revenue streams, as well as its global operations.

He joined Qualcomm as an engineer 26 years ago.

“Qualcomm is an incredible company. We have been at the forefront of innovation for decades and I look forward to maintaining this position going forward,” said Amon.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Qualcomm pushes 5G into budget tier chipsets

Swisscom advances SA 5G plans with Ericsson trial

Google, Qualcomm extend Android updates
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association