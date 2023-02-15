 Qualcomm moves on 5G-Advanced silicon - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm moves on 5G-Advanced silicon

15 FEB 2023

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X75, a chipset it claimed as the first for 5G-Advanced, which it tipped to drive innovations in fixed wireless access (FWA), private networks, smartphones, vehicles and industrial IoT.

Snapdragon X75 is Qualcomm’s first modem-RF system with a dedicated tensor accelerator along with new AI-powered optimisations to boost data rates, coverage, mobility, link robustness and location accuracy.

Durga Malladi, SVP and GM for cellular modems and infrastructure, told press the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System “is a big step ahead in terms of how we are positioning ourselves for the next phase of 5G”, though acknowledged the capabilities defined in 3GPP Release-18 standard won’t be available until 2024.

Malladi stated the system also features a converged transceiver for mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum paired with its fifth-generation mmWave antenna modules to reduce cost, power consumption and hardware footprint.

“It’s the first converged architecture that exists out there today. This has been worked on for a long period of time”.

The vendor also detailed plans to use the Snapdragon X75 in its FWA Platform Gen 3, which it branded as the first fully integrated 5G-Advanced product for such services.

It is compatible with mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies along with Wi-Fi 7.

Qualcomm stated the platform could enable a new class of all-wireless home broadband, delivering multi-gigabit data rates and fixed-line levels of latency.

It pitched the FWA product as a cost-effective means to deliver fibre-like data rates over 5G to rural areas

Products
The Snapdragon X75 is currently sampling, with commercial devices expected to launch in H2.

J Gold Associates founder and principal analyst Jack Gold told Mobile World Live Apple was rumoured to be interested in using the Snapdragon X75 chip in a future iPhone, “since they can’t seem to get their own designs to work properly”, though acknowledged producing a 5G modem is difficult “because there are a lot of moving parts”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

