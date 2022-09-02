 Qualcomm, Meta strengthen VR ties - Mobile World Live
Home

Qualcomm, Meta strengthen VR ties

02 SEP 2022
vr

Meta Platforms signed up Qualcomm Technologies to build Snapdragon-based custom chipsets for its Quest virtual reality (VR) devices, extending an ongoing technology agreement between the two companies.

Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new collaboration during the IFA consumer electronics trade fair in Berlin.

Under the multi-year strategic agreement, the aim is to “deliver multiple generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come”.

The two partners have been working together on VR technology for more than seven years, most recently on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset released in 2020. Meta is pushing VR, AR and extended reality as part of its overall metaverse project, which the company has been pouring cash into following its rebrand from Facebook.

Meta spokesperson Tyler Yee told Reuters that the chipsets produced through the collaboration will not be exclusive to Meta, but will be optimised for Quest. He also noted that the agreement only covers VR devices. In addition to collaborating with partners, Meta is working on its own custom chips for future AR, VR and XR devices.

Zuckerberg recently revealed Meta’s next VR headset would launch in October.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

