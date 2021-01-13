 Qualcomm makes $1.4B move for newbie Nuvia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm makes $1.4B move for newbie Nuvia

13 JAN 2021

Qualcomm inked a deal to buy chip start-up Nuvia for $1.4 billion, aiming to strengthen its Snapdragon platform with the company’s high-performance, energy-efficient CPU technology.

Founded in 2019 by former Apple and Google executives, Nuvia focused on designing silicon for data centres. But Qualcomm said it plans to incorporate Nuvia’s CPUs across its portfolio, using them in smartphones, laptops, automotive and infrastructure products.

Nuvia founders Gerard Williams, Manu Gulati and John Bruno will join Qualcomm, along with other leading executives and staff.

In a statement, Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon hailed Nuvia’s team as “proven innovators”, stating “together, we are very well positioned to redefine computing and enable our ecosystem of partners to drive innovation and deliver a new class of products and experiences for the 5G era”.

The company highlighted backing for the move from Microsoft, Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Lenovo, HP, General Motors and Renault, among others.

Google SVP of platforms and ecosystems Hiroshi Lockheimer noted the deal will expand Qualcomm’s capabilities in “compute performance, connectivity and power efficiency”, elements he stated “are critical ingredients that make the billions of Android and Chrome OS devices shine”.

In a tweet, research director and senior analyst at Futurum Research Olivier Blanchard stated history would likely show the acquisition “as an inflection point” for Qualcomm’s CPU capabilities.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm names new CEO as Mollenkopf steps down

Qualcomm lleva la 5G a sus chipsets de gama baja

Qualcomm pushes 5G into budget tier chipsets
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association