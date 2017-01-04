English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeCES 2017

Qualcomm pushes Snapdragon 835 beyond the smartphone

04 JAN 2017
snapdragon-rs

LIVE FROM CES 2017, LAS VEGAS: Qualcomm outlined a vision for its upcoming Snapdragon 835 processor to move beyond just connecting the smartphone, as the vendor eyes up emerging technology like AR/VR, autonomous cars and wearables.

In a press conference at CES 2017, the company revealed more details about its new processor, the successor to the Snapdragon 820, which it described as a “connected device chip”, while revealing partnerships with wearables manufacturer ODG to release the “first” AR smartglasses, and a new women’s smartwatch in collaboration with jeweller Swarovski.

Snapdragon 835
Qualcomm said the new processor had been upgraded to not only improve the performance of upcoming smartphones, with better battery life for example, but has also been designed to enhance visual quality and sound for AR and VR.

It also said the processor will be able to connect numerous devices, including tablets, wearables and laptop, with improvements made to connectivity, while better battery and its smaller size could help tap into IoT. The chip uses 25 per cent less power than the Snapdragon 820, said Qualcomm.

“Our new flagship Snapdragon processor is designed to meet the demanding requirements of mobile virtual reality and ubiquitous connectivity, while supporting a variety of thin and light mobile designs,” said Cristiano Amon, EVP, Qualcomm Technologies.

Snapdragon 835 is now in production, and is expected to ship in commercial devices in the first half of 2017.

AR/VR smartglasses
In partnership with Osterhout Design Group (ODG), one of the first announced devices to be powered by the new processor will be the R-8 and R-9 consumer AR/VR smartglasses.

The companies said the R-8 will be targeted at the consumer early adopter, while the R-9 offers a wide variety of different experiences, and can be used as a development platform for “sophisticated mobile AR/VR and smartglasses applications”.

Announcing the partnership, Qualcomm’s Raj Talluri, SVP product management at Qualcomm Technologies, said the new processor was designed to “accelerate AR/VR experiences”, with better power efficiency and performance, and helped ODG “meet their design goals and develop lighter, smaller and sleeker smartglasses”.

Smartwatch and V2X
In a day packed with announcements, the company revealed the launch of a new Android powered smartwatch, with models released for men and women in partnership with jeweller Swarovski. The devices will launch in March but the design itself was not shown at the press conference.

Meanwhile in autonomous cars, Qualcomm will participate in a  new consortium, including Ericsson and Audi, to trial “Cellular Vehicle to X (V2X) “trials in Germany later this year, based on 3GPP’s latest Release 14 spec.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Sony CEO says VR ambitions go beyond gaming

Asus pushes into AR with new Zenfone

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

ff912

Feature: CES 2017 Day 1

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association