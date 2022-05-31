 Qualcomm eyes Arm share alongside rivals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm eyes Arm share alongside rivals

31 MAY 2022

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon (pictured) reiterated a desire for his company to buy a stake in chip design company Arm, Financial Times (FT) reported, either as part of an IPO or as an outright purchase by a consortium of industry players.

In an interview with the publication, Amon argued if Arm was purchased by a large enough number of its customers, it would have the net effect of maintaining the company’s independence.

Should Qualcomm buy-in through an IPO, he noted, making the purchase alongside rivals would help support a successful float and ensure the chip design company could continue making investments.

Having tried and failed to sell Arm to Nvidia in a deal which collapsed in the face of regulatory pressure earlier this year, current owner SoftBank Group is now in the process of arranging an IPO for the chip unit.

The float is scheduled to take place before the close of SoftBank Group’s fiscal year ending 31 March 2023. Though widely speculated on in the media, the conglomorate’s plans to maintain a majority stake and other details are yet to be confirmed.

Qualcomm was one of the detractors of Nvidia’s attempted swoop for Arm, arguing against it on competition grounds.

The comments to the FT were not the first time Amon had indicated enthusiasm for a group of Arm customers to buy a stake in the chipmaker, arguing this as an option even before the Nvidia deal was abandoned.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Blog: 5G Advanced paves way for fresh devices, ecosystems

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Partner Interview: Ignacio Contreras, Qualcomm
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association