Qualcomm appoints new chairman - Mobile World Live

 Qualcomm appoints new chairman
Home

Qualcomm appoints new chairman

14 AUG 2019

Qualcomm named Mark McLaughlin as its new chairman, taking the reins from Jeff Henderson who served in the role since March 2018.

In a statement, Qualcomm’s board of directors said McLaughlin will assume the position immediately, while Henderson will remain at the company to chair its Audit Committee.

McLaughlin was the former chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks and has served on Qualcomm’s board since 2015. The company lauded his experience in the industry, particularly as it steps up its 5G offering.

Explaining the move, Henderson said: “We are now seeing the dawn of a significant ramp in 5G-enabled products and I felt that now seemed like the right time to pass the baton. The board will benefit greatly, in this phase of its development, by having a technology industry veteran like Mark as its lens into the company’s business, particularly 5G.”

Henderson was Qualcomm’s first independent chairman, being appointed after the company discontinued the role of executive chairman following the ousting of Paul Jacobs.

Jacobs left in a cloud of controversy after he was not re-nominated as chairman because of his plans to possibly acquire the company.

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said he looked forward to drawing on McLaughlin’s “deep experience in the technology industry”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

