English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Pro-net neutrality activists find unlikely ally in AT&T

12 JUL 2017

AT&T vowed to join scores of internet companies in a widespread online demonstration to promote net neutrality, despite its long-standing opposition to current FCC rules on the issue.

In a company blog, Bob Quinn, SVP of external and legislative affairs at AT&T, said the operator supported the idea of an open and free internet, even though it did not agree with current restrictions on how service providers must deal with internet traffic.

The majority of protesters taking part in the action are campaigning to retain rules AT&T is fundamentally against, which FCC chair Ajit Pai is looking to dismantle.

AT&T has long criticised FCC rules stating ISPs must treat all internet traffic equally and are unable to prioritise specific services over others – including by zero-rating certain offerings.

The operator faced numerous investigations and the ire of the FCC over claims it flouted rules on the open internet. In 2015 it was one of a number of companies to file lawsuits against the FCC in a bid to get the regulation overturned.

Quinn defended AT&T’s participation in the day of action backing the current rules: “This may seem like an anomaly to many people who might question why AT&T is joining with those who have differing viewpoints on how to ensure an open and free internet. But that’s exactly the point – we all agree that an open internet is critical for ensuring freedom of expression and a free flow of ideas and commerce in the United States and around the world.”

Day of Action
The net neutrality Day of Action was arranged by a group of organisations in the wake of an FCC vote in favour of overturning the current laws, which is now under public consultation.

It will see some of the largest online companies perform a range of stunts in an attempt to persuade the public to back their campaign and petition against the FCC’s plans.

Anticipated action includes users being derected to website landing pages giving examples of the restricted access, including excessive buffering and a general slowing down of services.

The websites will then offer links to the FCC’s consultation for users to register their opposition.

Companies participating include Amazon, Netflix, Twitter and Trello, alongside a range of internet freedom-focused organisations including the Internet Association – which counts eBay, Google and Facebook among its members.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

AT&T hails IoT as the “fourth wave of opportunity”

Interview: AT&T

AT&T, T-Mobile push ahead with LAA

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association