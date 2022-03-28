 Pressure ramps on Ericsson chiefs as AGM looms - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Pressure ramps on Ericsson chiefs as AGM looms

28 MAR 2022

Activist investor Cevian Capital indicated it would vote against a key resolution related to the activities of Ericsson’s board and CEO at the vendor’s upcoming AGM, as the fallout from the handling of historical issues in Iraq continues.

In a statement issued ahead of Ericsson’s AGM tomorrow (29 March), Cevian said it planned to vote against granting a discharge of liability to the vendor’s board and CEO.

According to Swedish Corporate Governance Board guidelines the resolution means: “the company waives the right to bring an action for liability against the board members and managing director covered by the resolution for the relevant period.” The AGM vote covers Ericsson’s last financial year.

Highlighting what it deems a lack of transparency in handling the issues in Iraq, Cevian said it had “no choice but to hold the entire board accountable” as it apparently lacked the necessary information to make a sound assessment of “what went wrong, why, and who should be held accountable”.

The investor has previously called for sweeping changes to the corporate governance structure at the vendor.

Ericsson tomorrow will also vote on the re-election of the board and CEO.

Although planning to vote against the discharge resolution, Cevian noted it: “Remains convinced of the strength and potential of Ericsson and its operations. Overall, we have confidence that the Board and the CEO can realise that potential, and we will thus vote for their re-election.”

Pressure
Cevian is reportedly not the only shareholder set to make a stand against the company’s handling of its current issues.

The Financial Times reported Norway’s sovereign wealth fund also plans to vote against discharging bosses from liability, while a pair of shareholder advisory companies are recommending a similar stance.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Virgin Media O2 picks VMware for 5G

Ericsson abre una investigación sobre Irak y respalda a su CEO

Ericsson starts Iraq review, backs CEO

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association