Parallel Wireless cuts workforce; analysts stay upbeat

Open RAN vendor Parallel Wireless laid off an undisclosed number of its employees, but several analysts stated to Mobile World Live (MWL) they didn’t think the layoffs were a sign of larger problems with the development of open RAN technology.

Light Reading first reported today (29 June) the company has laid off up to half of its employees. Last year FierceWireless reported US-based Parallel Wireless had 700 employees with plans to double that number this year.

“I have no comments on number [of employees laid off], but I can say we are making adjustments to right size given the realities of global economic conditions, [the] COVID supply chain constrained world, and the pace of adoption of open RAN,” Parallel Wireless CEO Steve Papa stated in an email to MWL.

A number of now former Parallel Wireless employees posted the news on LinkedIn.

“My heart goes out to all my colleagues across the globe that have been impacted by a mass layoff at Parallel Wireless, including yes, myself. I was one of the affected as well,” Eugina Jordan, former executive vice president of marketing at Parallel Wireless, wrote on LinkedIn.

While Papa is keeping his cards close to his chest for now, the company may be retaining the resources needed on the technical and operations side while pulling its marketing efforts.

The vendor, founded in 2012, has spent the last few years helping mobile operators build architecture for open radio access networks (RAN) and counts a number of major operators such as Vodafone, Axiata and MTN as customers.

The goal of open RAN includes using software, cloud and open interfaces to allow mobile operators, such as Dish Wireless and Rakuten, to pick and choose the wireless components they want instead of relying on a single ‘locked-in’ vendor such as Ericsson or Nokia.

Analyst reaction

AvidThink founder and principal Roy Chua told MWL that he didn’t think the Parallel Wireless layoffs were a sign of serious trouble for open RAN because “the industry was overly bullish on open RAN, which is getting traction but it’s not as fast as the industry was geared up for”.

“With recessionary pressures, many companies, independent of open RAN, are taking precautionary measures and cutting costs to ride out the potential downturn,” Chua stated.

Futuriom Founder and Principal Analyst Scott Raynovich stated to MWL the open RAN hype-to-delivery ratio was still skewed too high toward the hype.

“We need more delivery,” he noted.

GSMA Intelligence head Peter Jarich suggested it would be a “mistake” to think Parallel Wireless’ cuts were an overtly negative sign for the open RAN industry. “The key is why have they done this?” stated Jarich.

Research released yesterday (28 June) by US manufacturing services company Jabil stated there was growing traction around open RAN.

A survey of 193 companies conducted for Jabil by SIS International Research found 57 per cent expect open RAN to be ready for widespread deployment in the next two years, with 22 per cent already establishing a roadmap.