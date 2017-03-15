English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Pai wants FCC to “facilitate, not frustrate”

15 MAR 2017

FCC chairman Ajit Pai (pictured) pledged to boost technology innovation in areas of the US  traditionally left behind by the US regulator, as he outlined a battle plan to bridge the country’s digital divide.

In a speech made during a visit to Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute the FCC chief said he was committed to implementing policies which “help bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans”, a plan which includes spending “more time and attention than the FCC traditionally has on places where people feel left behind –  places that Washington too often looks past”.

To achieve this, he outlined four key principles he hopes will define his chairmanship: the importance of digital empowerment; the need for ubiquitous internet access; the power of competitive free markets; and his light touch regulatory approach.

He added while a “healthy respect” for a free market would be key to investment and innovation, it did not mean the government would have no role.

“The FCC must protect consumers and promote public safety,” he said. “It will be critical for the agency to be proactive in freeing up more wireless spectrum to allow consumers to benefit from the next generation of wireless services, known as 5G.”

Pai said the regulator was already pushing to implement reforms, and “has tools it can use to help close the digital divide”.

This, he said, can be achieved by modernised regulations, cutting the costs of broadband deployment, and a better approach to investment.

“I’ve instructed all of the commission’s bureaus to identify rules that are raising the costs of broadband build out. If the benefits of those rules don’t outweigh their costs, we’ll begin the process of repealing them,” he said.

He also pledged support for President Trump’s long term vision for a major infrastructure upgrade bill, but he said this should include broadband initiatives.

“In the digital age, I believe our wired and wireless broadband networks are core components of our nation’s infrastructure.”

In the wide ranging speech, Pai also opened up on the need to give entrepreneurs more licence to bring new technologies and services to market.

“Going forward, I want the FCC to facilitate, rather than frustrate, innovation,” added Pai.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Verizon zero-rates Fios service

Pai defends net neutrality stance, highlights successes

Feature: MWC17 Day 3
MWC17 Videos

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association