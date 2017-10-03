English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Pai set for net neutrality battle after reappointment

03 OCT 2017
FCC chairman Ajit Pai

Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will serve at the US regulator for a second term lasting five-years, after being reappointed by the US senate.

Pai (pictured), who joined the FCC as commissioner in 2012 and was appointed as chairman in January by President Donald Trump, was approved by 52 votes to 41.

He was expected to face a battle in securing another term after being criticised by Democratic senators for his attempts roll back net neutrality and internet data privacy rules.

The Republican majority saw Pai home, as he was praised for his attempts to boost rural internet in the country.

In a statement, Pai pledged to focus on “bridging the digital divide, promoting innovation, protecting consumers and public safety, and making the FCC more open and transparent”.

Pai’s attempts to overturn rules banning network providers from providing faster internet services to certain websites or services generated most of the headlines during his nine months in charge of the FCC.

The proposals have faced opposition from major internet companies, but are favoured by operators including Verizon and AT&T.

A final vote on the issue is expected at the end of this year.

According to Reuters, US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer argued Pai had “established a clear record of favouring big corporations at the expense of consumers, innovators and small businesses”.

On the other side, Republican Senator John Thune backed Pai’s push to withdraw current internet rules, which he said “rebalances its regulatory posture”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Apple rebuffs FCC criticism over iPhone FM receivers

FCC chairman Pai facing re-election battle

T-Mobile adds voice to cell siting policy criticism

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association