English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange spectrum VP sounds 5G warning

06 AUG 2018

Lofty government targets for the performance of 5G networks in several countries across Europe could be at risk from regulators failing to clear sufficient spectrum, Orange’s VP spectrum Steve Blythe told Mobile World Live.

Speaking after the company took part in the recent Spanish auction of licences in the 3.6GHz to 3.8GHz range, Blythe said regulators need to enact policies to guarantee there aren’t differences between government targets and what operators can physically deliver.

“For an industry perspective we need to make our requirements clear, I think we have done that fairly strongly,” he said. “But it’s a three way deal – governments are doing the right thing in saying 5G is going to be beneficial to the economy and deliver more benefits to the consumer.”

“They are also investing in R&D, but the next thing is the regulator element. Taking those government policies and making them something that is actually actionable,” Blythe (pictured, right) added.

Although the European Commission had “done good work” on setting out rules on the clearance of the 700MHz band across Europe, its comments on the 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz band – said to be the key range for successful 5G – have been much vaguer. The EC’s position, Blythe added, implores authorities to make as much spectrum available as possible without specific detail or timelines.

“This is the band where there’s a lot of disparity between individual countries,” he noted. “The national regulators need to resolve these problems otherwise there’ll be a difference in what the governments are promoting in objectives and what the mobile operators can deliver in terms of spectrum in this band.”

Secondary market
While praising the rules put forward by Spanish authorities during its spectrum auction, he said high prices and prohibitive polices in other countries could artificially raise demand and drive providers to the secondary market.

Here – he warned operators would likely be purchasing licences with shorter expiry dates or in frequencies not as “clean” as those auctioned. There is also a risk, the executive added, that non-mobile operators and companies using obsolete technologies such as WiMAX potentially are already licensed to use the space.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

FCC confirms rules for first US 5G spectrum auctions

Mod brings 5G to life on Moto Z3

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association