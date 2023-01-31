Orange Spain chief to take over French unit

Orange revealed its France CEO Fabienne Dulac would step down from her role in April, with the group’s current Spain chief Jean-Francois Fallacher set to take the reins in the operator’s home market.

The group’s Middle East and Africa CFO Ludovic Pech will takeover at Orange Spain, which is the subject of an ongoing proposed merger with rival Masmovil.

Dulac has been at the helm of Orange’s home business for eight years and is set to relinquish the role on 3 April in favour of what the company described as “new challenges within the group”.

She will retain her spot on the company’s executive committee and contribute to its upcoming new strategic plan.

Orange CEO Christel Heydemann praised progress in its home market under Dulac’s leadership and noted the new head of its French business would bring “very solid international experience” and was expected to “continue to develop Orange’s leadership in France in the service of our customers”.

Fallacher has been CEO of Orange Spain since 2020, having previously had stints leading its Polish and Romanian units.

The shake-up of Orange’s regional heads comes just over a month after its finance chief Ramon Fernandez announced his upcoming departure in favour of a move to logistics player CMA CGM.