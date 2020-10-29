 Orange shows resilience in face of health crisis - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange shows resilience in face of health crisis

29 OCT 2020

Orange revenue remained flat in the third quarter, as momentum in home market France, along with Africa and the Middle East, offset declines in roaming and equipment sales.

In a statement, Orange said revenue stood at €10.6 billion (up a marginal 0.8 per cent year-on-year), as its performance was boosted by its commercial operations, wholesale and convergence play. Roaming and equipment sales were hit by the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) health crisis.

Home market France, as well as Africa and the Middle East were bright spots, with revenue growing 3.1 per cent and 5.1 per cent respectively, offsetting a 3.7 per cent decline in the rest of Europe. In France, Orange was boosted by joint financing of its fibre networks with other operators.

The company blamed a reduction in roaming accounts for the Europe decline, along with a drop in retail. Revenue in Spain was particularly impacted, falling 5.6 per cent.

In Africa and the Middle East, it posted revenue of €1.5 billion, due to a surge in mobile data, as its 4G customer base increased 37 per cent to 30.9 million.

Orange Money also grew, with revenue up 27.1 per cent as its customer based surpassed 20 million.

The company did not provide a net profit figure for the period. In total, it ended the quarter with 211.9 million customers, up 2.5 per cent.

Payout
Stephane Richard, CEO (pictured), said Orange had demonstrated resilience in all of its market in the face of the health crisis, adding it was in line with its financial objectives for the year and restoring dividends to shareholders.

“This strong performance allows us to express our confidence in the future by proposing to the board, that has given its approval, a return to a dividend per share of €70 cents in respect of the 2020 year.”

“An increased interim dividend payment per share of €40 cents will also be paid out this year,” Richard added.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Veon sells Armenia unit for $51M, hails 4G subs rise

Telefonica remains optimistic despite Q3 struggles

Nokia scraps end-to-end strategy, warns on outlook

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association