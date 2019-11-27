 Orange rubbishes Deutsche Telekom merger talk - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange rubbishes Deutsche Telekom merger talk

27 NOV 2019

Orange strenuously denied any discussions regarding a merger with Deutsche Telekom were taking place, after media reports claimed a tie-up was being considered by the German operator group.

Earlier today (27 November) German newspaper Handelsblatt reported senior management at Deutsche Telekom were exploring the possibility of a merger deal with Orange.

The publication’s sources claimed Deutsche Telekom’s plans were at an early stage, but had been discussed by board members.

It added the two companies had a history of partnering on initiatives and there had been meetings between senior executives earlier in the year. Previously the companies were joint owners of UK operator EE.

Details on the potential make-up of a deal or rationale behind the move were sparse.

In a statement to Mobile World Live, an Orange representative said: “There is no project or discussion about a Deutsche Telekom-Orange merger.”

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

