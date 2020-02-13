Orange points to home comforts as revenue rises - Mobile World Live

Orange rounded off 2019 with a positive Q4, fuelled by a return to growth in home market France, and gains in Africa and the Middle East, although it suffered from a downturn in Spain.

In a statement, Orange reported a 1.1 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, to €11 billion, with France contributing €4.7 billion, also up 1.1 per cent.

Core profit grew 1.3 per cent to €3.3 billion. Orange does not break out quarterly net income figures, but said the figure grew 49.4 per cent to €3.2 billion for the full year.

Orange said France benefitted from its wholesale division, along with growth in uptake of convergence services.

In the Middle East and Africa, revenue rose 6.1 per cent to €1.5 billion, with sales from mobile-only services rising 9.7 per cent to €1.1 billion.

Spain was, however, a dour point, with revenue slipping 2.3 per cent to €1.3 billion, as it was hurt by low-cost offers.

Stephane Richard, CEO and chairman of Orange (pictured) said that “in view of a highly competitive market context, 2019 was a successful year for Orange”.

The company also pointed to growth from its Orange Money division, with full year revenue increasing 27 per cent to €425 million. Its active customer base grew 20.1 per cent in 2019, to 18.2 million.

In other highlights, Orange said it reduced its CO2 emissions by 5.4 per cent, despite growth in usage of its networks, and it was well placed to deliver its environmental commitments for the period to 2025.