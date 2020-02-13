 Orange points to home comforts as revenue rises - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange points to home comforts as revenue rises

13 FEB 2020

Orange rounded off 2019 with a positive Q4, fuelled by a return to growth in home market France, and gains in Africa and the Middle East, although it suffered from a downturn in Spain.

In a statement, Orange reported a 1.1 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, to €11 billion, with France contributing €4.7 billion, also up 1.1 per cent.

Core profit grew 1.3 per cent to €3.3 billion. Orange does not break out quarterly net income figures, but said the figure grew 49.4 per cent to €3.2 billion for the full year.

Orange said France benefitted from its wholesale division, along with growth in uptake of convergence services.

In the Middle East and Africa, revenue rose 6.1 per cent to €1.5 billion, with sales from mobile-only services rising 9.7 per cent to €1.1 billion.

Spain was, however, a dour point, with revenue slipping 2.3 per cent to €1.3 billion, as it was hurt by low-cost offers.

Stephane Richard, CEO and chairman of Orange (pictured) said that “in view of a highly competitive market context, 2019 was a successful year for Orange”.

The company also pointed to growth from its Orange Money division, with full year revenue increasing 27 per cent to €425 million. Its active customer base grew 20.1 per cent in 2019, to 18.2 million.

In other highlights, Orange said it reduced its CO2 emissions by 5.4 per cent, despite growth in usage of its networks, and it was well placed to deliver its environmental commitments for the period to 2025.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Weak handset sales drag HKT revenue down

Bell Canada calls for vendor diversity

Orange details €1.5 billion staff training plan

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association