 Orange, Masmovil set for Spain merger - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange, Masmovil set for Spain merger

25 JUL 2022

Orange and Masmovil struck a deal to combine operations in Spain, creating a 50:50 joint venture the operators believe will eventually yield synergies of more than €450 million per year.

The pair have been in exclusive talks since March on the move, which will create a company valued at around €18.6 billion. Progress on the JV follows months of speculation related to consolidation in the competitive Spanish market.

In a statement, the would-be partners explained the deal included an option to trigger an IPO of the resulting operation under set conditions after a minimum of 24 months.

Under this clause Orange would have the right to take control of the company for the price set at the IPO.

Explaining the benefits of the combination for consumers and businesses, the two pointed to “significant efficiency gains” opening the opportunity to accelerate investments in expanding fibre and 5G in the country.

The move comes after a sustained period where operators including Orange and Vodafone Group have bemoaned the strong competition in the country.

Orange CEO Christel Heydemann said the move would create an operator which combined the strengths of the two constituents: “I strongly believe that the creation of this new company is of fundamental importance for the group, the Spanish telecoms market and for our customers.”

Masmovil CEO Meinrad Spenger the companies “plan to form a strong operator with a sustainable business model and the capacity to invest in world-class infrastructure, technology and talent”.

“We anticipate this will drive competition, digitisation and innovation in the Spanish market.”

GSMA Intelligence connection estimates for Q2 place Orange as Spain’s largest operator with 16.6 million, ahead of Telefonica (15.8 million), Vodafone Spain (13.6 million) and Masmovil (11.6 million).

The merger is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during H2 2023.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MásMóvil y Digi encabezaron las portabilidades en España en junio

Compromiso de las operadoras europeas con la itinerancia en Ucrania

En marcha la fusión de Orange con MásMóvil
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association