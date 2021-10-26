 Orange hit by poor returns from rivals in Q3 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange hit by poor returns from rivals in Q3

26 OCT 2021

Orange CEO Stephane Richard lamented lower returns from co-financing deals struck with fellow French operators for fibre network deployments, which led to a hit in the company’s third quarter earnings.

The operator recorded core profit of €3.6 billion, flat versus Q3 2020, with revenue of €10.5 billion also on par with the comparable period. Orange noted in its earnings statement the latter figure would have risen 1.3 per cent without co-financing agreements, and highlighted a strong performance in retail services and acceleration of sales from convergence, mobile and fixed broadband.

Notably, Orange agreed deals with both Bouygues Telecom and Iliad Group unit Free Mobile for fibre deployments, which net the incumbent payments for the right to use its infrastructure.

Richard said Orange’s sustained commercial performance in the third quarter allowed it to confirm its financial commitments for the full year, while ongoing digital transformation ignited by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic indicated appetite for fibre, 5G and converged offers.

This was translated by a 36 per cent increase in fibre customers to 5.6 million in France, however its accounts “reflect little of this promising trend owing to the decline in co-financing received from other operators” on the network in 2021 compared with 2020.

Richard explained the Spanish market remained “fragmented”, but it gained customers across all segments and is fully engaged on a turnaround strategy in the country.

Orange described Africa and the Middle East as its main growth engine, with revenue up 12 per cent to €1.7 billion, driven by mobile data uptake. In total, it now has 40 million 4G customers in the regions, a 33.6 per cent increase.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Operators urged to self-reflect for digital push

Dtac hit by pandemic restrictions

Facebook growth unabated by headwinds

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association