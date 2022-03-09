 Orange acts out case for OSCAR - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCB 22 News

Orange acts out case for OSCAR

09 MAR 2022

INTERVIEW: Orange created a range of initiatives to push the use of refurbished network equipment under circular economy project OSCAR, delegate CEO Ramon Fernandez (pictured) told Mobile World Live, including forming an internal marketplace and securing buy-in from key vendors.

In an interview at MWC Barcelona 2022 the executive said the OSCAR project, short for Orange Sustainable and Circular Ambition for Recirculation, addressed a number of issues in its drive to meet well-publicised environmental ambitions.

Within the scheme Orange has asked suppliers to offer the alternative of refurbished equipment in tenders and formed an internal marketplace for its various operations to source network kit without having to buy new.

It already has framework agreements in place with several large vendors, Fernandez added, though noted there was “still room to go” with not every company it deals with yet signed up.

Discussing the internal marketplace, he said: “It’s kind of a revolution because traditionally we were used to going straight to new equipment. So we are reorganising all our processes [including] the procurement [and] supply chain policy”.

This, he added, helped ensure staff were assessing if there was a good case to buy new and considering how divisions could use second hand and reconditioned equipment in their own units.

To view the whole interview, where Fernandez also discusses its net zero timelines and environmental efforts across the group, click here.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange to ditch 2G and 3G by 2030

Nokia, Ericsson, Oracle scoop Orange SA 5G deals
MWCB 22 News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association