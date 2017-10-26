English
Home

Orange Bank launch imminent, France earnings grow

26 OCT 2017
Stéphane Richard

Orange CEO Stephane Richard (pictured) confirmed the delayed Orange Bank service will launch next week, as the company’s Q3 earnings were fueled by strength in its home market.

The operator’s online banking service was originally earmarked for launch in July, but was delayed several times. Orange Bank will provide a suite of financial services to customers, and the company aims to sign up 2 million customers over a period of six to seven years.

Richard stated he “can’t wait for customers to benefit from this new and unique offer”.

Strength in France
Orange said it delivered its best Q3 performance in France since 2008 based on mobile contract additions, confirming the market’s “return to growth”. In Q2, Orange reported its first growth in France since 2009.

The company racked up 320,000 net additions on mobile contracts during Q3 (almost double the number in Q3 2016), while fibre subscribers increased 40 per cent year-on-year to 1.8 million.

Revenue of €4.5 billion in the recent quarter was flat year-on-year (up 0.2 per cent).

Group revenue of €10.27 billion in the recent quarter was up 0.9 per cent year-on-year. The company cited a €83 million hit due to the end of roaming charges across Europe.

Orange said this was offset by increased interconnection revenue with operators in other EU countries, resulting from increased usage by customers on Orange networks in France.

Richard added Q3 momentum was “supported more than ever by investment in customer experience and our networks”.

Orange does not reveal net profit figures in Q3 updates.

Other markets
In the company’s operations across the rest of Europe, excluding France, revenue grew 3.9 per cent to €2.8 billion, with notable strength in Spain and central European countries.

Revenue in Spain of €1.4 billion was up 6.4 per cent compared to Q3 2016, fuelled by growth in Orange’s customer base, with the addition of 9 million 4G customers in the market.

The performance in central Europe was offset slightly by Poland, where revenue dipped 1.3 per cent to €661 million.

Africa and the Middle East, another big market for Orange, also returned to “solid growth”, with a 3.1 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to €1.3 billion.

The growth was mainly driven by Senegal, Ivory Coast and Morocco.

Orange ended the quarter with 126.7 million mobile customers in Africa and the Middle East, up 6.2 million from the same quarter in 2016.

Devices

Tags

