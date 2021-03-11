Oppo adds colour in Find X3 launch - Mobile World Live

Oppo took the wraps off Find X3, its latest flagship smartphone series which is headlined by the premium Pro 5G version capable of capturing and displaying a claimed 1 billion colours in a single image.

The model is one of three in the range unveiled today (11 March) in an online event a little over a week after the high-end model was teased. Together with the the mid-range Find X3 Neo 5G and the lower-end Find X3 Lite 5G, the pro model is scheduled to go on sale in the UK and through Oppo’s e-store from 14 April.

Priced £1,099, the X3 Pro 5G was the main attraction during the event, with the company pushing its 10-bit full path colour management system to highlight the capabilities of the device’s 6.7-inch screen. Oppo stated the 1 billion colours on offer are ten-times greater than the human eye can detect.

The company also pushed its “trail-blazing camera”, said to be the first smartphone to combine dual primary 50MP cameras (wide-angle and ultra-wide angle) with a new-to-market Sony IMX766 imaging sensor.

In a cinematic mode, the device delivers DSLR-level features, added Oppo. It also debuted an ultra-wide camera with a freeform surface lens designed to reduce distortion.

The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, houses a 4500mAh battery, 65W flash charging and is available in two colours: blue and black.

Maggie Xue, president of Oppo western Europe, said the new series was focussed on helping “customers bring colours to life”.

Neo and Lite

The Neo 5G and Lite 5G versions are slightly smaller, at 6.55- and 6.4-inches respectively, both with OLED displays.

They also have a quad-camera set-up, with Neo 5G boasting better specs and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 in place of the Lite’s Snapdragon 765.

The Neo 5G starts at £699 and the Lite 5G at £379.