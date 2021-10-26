 Operators urged to self-reflect for digital push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Operators urged to self-reflect for digital push

26 OCT 2021

Technical chiefs from Vodafone Group and Orange used a telecoms conference to highlight the importance of becoming a fully digital player, while questioning the role of operators as simply connectivity providers in partnerships with companies including Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In a panel during the first keynote of the Total Telecom Congress, Vodafone CTO Johan Wibergh (pictured, centre) and Orange CTIO Michael Trabbia (pictured, left) outlined their companies’ digital moves and mulled the role of operators in collaborations with massive digital players.

Although both cited the importance of tie-ups and creating ecosystems, Wibergh warned providing just connectivity and using suppliers for additional services would not create sufficient differentiation or even partnerships for Vodafone.

“It’s imperative to have value-adds versus the competition,” he noted, “hence you cannot just buy from suppliers, you have to create them”.

Vodafone last week announced a recruitment drive for software engineers and reskill existing staff to up development of its own digital platforms and systems.

However, Wibergh also noted there were areas where partnerships were “crucial” noting “we do not have the capability or money to do everything”.

He added it was vital for Vodafone to “bring value” to partnerships aside from being just the provider of connectivity.

Strengths
Trabbia provided a more positive reflection of what operators bring to these collaborations, noting “they need us”.

He highlighted the operator’s wide number of existing customer relationships, expertise in specific areas and familiarity with local regulations, which many of the large digital players may lack, especially in Europe.

Trabbia also highlighted a need for hyperscale computing companies to differentiate between themselves, meaning deals had to be mutually beneficial.

The Orange executive outlined his company’s moves in “complementary” adjacent areas to boost its service offer, focusing on verticals with needs and skills close to its core business including banking and cybersecurity.

Colt Technology Services CEO Keri Gilder (pictured, right) was also bullish on connectivity providers, noting hyperscale computing companies “need us, and we need them”.

“Once you come to the mindset you are already adding value to the equation, then I think you start to open a different dynamic in the conversation”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange hit by poor returns from rivals in Q3

Orange brings Belgium 5G lab online

Orange, Nokia partner to use refurbished RAN kit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association