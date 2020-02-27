 Operators, GSMA join forces on edge computing push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Operators, GSMA join forces on edge computing push

27 FEB 2020

A group of leading operators, backed by the GSMA, teamed to develop an interoperable platform for edge computing, with the goal of making the solutions more accessible to end users and enterprises.

In a statement, the GSMA said it would support a partnership between operators China Unicom; Deutsche Telekom; EE; KDDI; Orange; Singtel; SK Telecom; Telefonica; and TIM, which all pledged to develop the platform throughout 2020.

It will initially be deployed across multiple markets in Europe, before being extended globally.

To develop the platform, operators agreed to share assets and capabilities in areas including latency, compute and storage with application developers and software vendors, enabling them to meet the needs of enterprise clients.

Open and inclusive
Dubbed the Telco Edge Cloud, the platform aims to be open and inclusive, deliver mechanisms covering data protection and sovereignty, and offer carrier-grade security and reliability.

The platform will also integrate with existing technology solutions including aggregation platforms such as Mobileedge X and interconnection systems developed as part of the GSMA MultiOperator MEC experience.

GSMA added cloud computing capabilities will help operators offer enterprises opportunities for expansion to local and international markets, while maintaining compliance with local and regulatory data protection laws.

Alex Sinclair, GSMA CTO said: “It is essential for enterprises to be able to reach all of their customers from the edge of any network. Based on the GSMA Operator Platform Specification, Telco Edge Cloud will provide enterprise developers and aggregators with a consistent way to reach connected customers.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrapup show

Mobile industry lays down environmental marker

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrapup show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association