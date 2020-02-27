Operators, GSMA join forces on edge computing push - Mobile World Live

A group of leading operators, backed by the GSMA, teamed to develop an interoperable platform for edge computing, with the goal of making the solutions more accessible to end users and enterprises.

In a statement, the GSMA said it would support a partnership between operators China Unicom; Deutsche Telekom; EE; KDDI; Orange; Singtel; SK Telecom; Telefonica; and TIM, which all pledged to develop the platform throughout 2020.

It will initially be deployed across multiple markets in Europe, before being extended globally.

To develop the platform, operators agreed to share assets and capabilities in areas including latency, compute and storage with application developers and software vendors, enabling them to meet the needs of enterprise clients.

Open and inclusive

Dubbed the Telco Edge Cloud, the platform aims to be open and inclusive, deliver mechanisms covering data protection and sovereignty, and offer carrier-grade security and reliability.

The platform will also integrate with existing technology solutions including aggregation platforms such as Mobileedge X and interconnection systems developed as part of the GSMA MultiOperator MEC experience.

GSMA added cloud computing capabilities will help operators offer enterprises opportunities for expansion to local and international markets, while maintaining compliance with local and regulatory data protection laws.

Alex Sinclair, GSMA CTO said: “It is essential for enterprises to be able to reach all of their customers from the edge of any network. Based on the GSMA Operator Platform Specification, Telco Edge Cloud will provide enterprise developers and aggregators with a consistent way to reach connected customers.”