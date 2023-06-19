 Open RAN backed for major role at dawn of 6G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Open RAN backed for major role at dawn of 6G

19 JUN 2023

VP of semiconductor company Analog Devices Joe Barry touted 6G as using open RAN from day one during an interview with Mobile World Live, as the company showcased work taking place with partners at its Republic of Ireland research centre.

Barry, VP of marketing, systems and technology for Analog Devices’ communications business unit, believes everything will be open RAN at the point where 6G is deployed, noting the architecture was actually ahead of where he expected.

“If you ignore the hype that was there in the early days we’re now starting to get into the real practical deployment of it.”

“There was a lot of hype it would get to a majority proportion [of the overall market] in a few years. It’s not going to be that fast, it’s going to be slow, steady and obviously we see operators doing greenfield able to deploy very quickly, but brownfield is going to take a little longer.”

Barry noted open RAN, which Analog Devices is a prominent backer of, is “starting to mature”, with most standards solidified with the expectation of greater scale leading up to it being everywhere at the start of the 6G era.

Sensing an opportunity
Analog Devices was earlier this month announced as one of the companies involved in projects set to receive a total of €8.1 billion in funding from European Union member states, as the region’s authorities press on with attempts to boost local manufacturing and R&D.

It has also pumped cash into its R&D in the region, with its ADI Catalyst in the Republic of Ireland, which carried an initial budget of €100 million.

At the site it works with industrial partners on various technologies including use of sensors for smart industrial applications.

Barry noted he expected early adopters of cutting-edge intelligent industrial systems at so-called dark factories where there were practically only machines working on the floors.

He added private networks, 5G and low latency could serve a whole range of business needs, many of which are being tested and developed with partners at its facility.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Cellnex despliega 5G privada en el aeropuerto de San Sebastián

Huawei se lleva el grueso del nuevo contrato 5G de China Mobile

Airtel 5G user base tops 10 million
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association